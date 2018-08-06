Imran Khan returns additional vehicles as he receives PM’s official protocol

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister nominee Imran Khan received Prime Minister’s protocol before being elected and taking oath of his office on Monday.



Imran Khan, while expressing anger over the official protocol, returned Rangers and FC vehicles.

“Country can’t be run this way,” said Imran over receiving PM’s official protocol and asked PTI’s senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq to send back the additional vehicles immediately.

Over this, Naeem-ul-Haq returned Rangers and FC vehicles present in the protocol convoy.

According to details, Imran Khan was provided PM’s official protocol while he was moving to a local hotel from Banigala residence. He was provided 10 vehicles including Rangers and FC.

However, when Imran was returning to Banigala from hotel, there were only seven van’s in his official convoy.

Later, Naeem-ul-Haq said Imran Khan was provided PM-like protocol instead PTI had asked for only four police mobiles. “PTI Chairman is always against VIP culture. He is also not in favour of protocol route.”