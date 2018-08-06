Youth prime target of enemies in hybrid war: COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them.



Addressing the interns at ISPR, the Army Chief said, “Nature and character of war has changed. Youth now is prime target of our enemies in hybrid war. Stay determined and defeat all such threats to take Pakistan forward to its rightful destination as part of the nation.

General Bajwa visited Inter Services Public Relations on Monday, where he interacted with youth during ongoing annual intership programme. The Army Chief congratulated the students on successful completion of the internship.

COAS Bajwa said he has full confidence and optimism that Pakistani youth realizing their potential will lead Pakistan to new era of peace and progress.

He said state is determined to root out extremis and terrorism for which youth has an important role.

Acknowledging efforts of youth on historic merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), COAS said that this mainstreaming shall facilitate brining enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development for the long neglected and terrorism rid area.

COAS emphasised that education has to stay as our national priority and Pakistan Army is determined to provide whole hearted support towards this state objective, especially in Balochistan. Establishment of NUST Campus in Balochistan and Khush Hal Balochistan are testimony of our commitment.

The annual Internship Programme 2018 was held in ISPR comprising students of various educational institutions from across the country.