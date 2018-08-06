Kajol leaves fans flabbergasted with new divergent role in 'Helicopter Eela'

MUMBAI: Bollywood film 'Helicopter Eela', directed by Pradeep Sarkar has sets new definitions of “reinventing parenting techniques.” The notion of the film throws light on an emerging issue of “generation gap” between parents.



A comedy-drama on mother-son relationship, this film is also a depiction of helicopter parenting, possessive mothers and teenagers struggling for personal space.

“As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold, like so many mothers do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, 'Helicopter Eela' is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!” said Kajol earlier in an interview.

This film is produced by Kajol’s husband Ajey Devgn with an aim to get a right team under one shade, “Once I got all these people on board, I was sure the film was in responsible hands and is going to come out well,” he stated.

'Helicopter Eela' is arriving in cinemas on September 7 this year!