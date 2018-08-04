Sat August 04, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Share

Shahid Afridi throws a challenge to Chris Gayle

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has challenged veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle to play a single wicket match with him and see who hits more sixes.

Afridi said this in reply to a tweet after Gayle equalled former Pakistan batsman’s record of 476 sixes in all formats during his 73-run knock in the third one-day international against Bangladesh at Basseterre last week.

The Pakistan allrounder said in his tweet: “No worries at all in the Universe Boss taking over my record! Richly deserved, hope to play a single wicket match with you one day, let's see who hits more 6s and there should be no rules for getting OUT!” @henrygayle

Afridi’s above tweet was in a prompt response to Gayle’s remarks in the following tweet:

‘Chris Gayle "to be able to tie with Afridi with 476 sixes is great. I think I'll keep it at that & hit no more 6s. I think we're both big 6-hitters, entertainers & it's fantastic to be joint first with Shahid Afridi. So boom-boom, don't worry, your record is safe, okay" #Cricket’

