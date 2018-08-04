Shahid Afridi throws a challenge to Chris Gayle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has challenged veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle to play a single wicket match with him and see who hits more sixes.
Afridi said this in reply to a tweet after Gayle equalled former Pakistan batsman’s record of 476 sixes in all formats during his 73-run knock in the third one-day international against Bangladesh at Basseterre last week.
The Pakistan allrounder said in his tweet: “No worries at all in the Universe Boss taking over my record! Richly deserved, hope to play a single wicket match with you one day, let's see who hits more 6s and there should be no rules for getting OUT!” @henrygayle
Afridi’s above tweet was in a prompt response to Gayle’s remarks in the following tweet:
‘Chris Gayle "to be able to tie with Afridi with 476 sixes is great. I think I'll keep it at that & hit no more 6s. I think we're both big 6-hitters, entertainers & it's fantastic to be joint first with Shahid Afridi. So boom-boom, don't worry, your record is safe, okay" #Cricket’
KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has challenged veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle to play a single wicket match with him and see who hits more sixes.
Afridi said this in reply to a tweet after Gayle equalled former Pakistan batsman’s record of 476 sixes in all formats during his 73-run knock in the third one-day international against Bangladesh at Basseterre last week.
The Pakistan allrounder said in his tweet: “No worries at all in the Universe Boss taking over my record! Richly deserved, hope to play a single wicket match with you one day, let's see who hits more 6s and there should be no rules for getting OUT!” @henrygayle
Afridi’s above tweet was in a prompt response to Gayle’s remarks in the following tweet:
‘Chris Gayle "to be able to tie with Afridi with 476 sixes is great. I think I'll keep it at that & hit no more 6s. I think we're both big 6-hitters, entertainers & it's fantastic to be joint first with Shahid Afridi. So boom-boom, don't worry, your record is safe, okay" #Cricket’
Comments