Sat August 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Pakistan lawmaker hits back at Mike Pompeo over IMF bailout remarks

Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday took an exception to  US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's  remarks that  IMF bailout of Pakistan must not be used to repay Chinese debt.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan People's Party stalwart said : "such a statement of the US Secretary of State, suggests that economic assistance to developed counties by International Financial Institutions is linked to how these countries may engage with other regional and global powers with which USA has issues.

The Senator called the top US diplomat's remarks  a naked politicization of assistance given by International Financial Institutions.

" This assistance by developing countries is sought on purely economic terms and conditions. If at all there was any doubt that International Finance Institutions are tools in the hands of imperialist powers that stands exposed.

He said  that If the government in waiting is considering going to the IMF, then prior to such a decision the matter should be thoroughly debated in both Houses of Parliament. 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview with CNBC television, said   there was “no rationale” for a bailout that pays off Chinese loans to Pakistan.

“Make no mistake. We will be watching what the IMF does,” Pompeo said.“There’s no rationale for IMF tax dollars, and associated with that American dollars that are part of the IMF funding, for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself,” Pompeo said.

