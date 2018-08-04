New trailer of ‘Smallfoot’ amazes fans worldwide

LOS ANGELES: The makers of an upcoming comedy animated film ‘Smallfoot’ released yet another trailer and fans are looking forward to the film’s big release.



Directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, the film revolves around a Yeti who is convinced that the elusive creatures known as ‘humans’ really do exist.

‘Smallfoot’ stars Zendaya, Channing Tatum, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, James Corden and Yara Shahidi along with various others.

‘Smallfoot’ is all set to hit cinemas on September 28 this year under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures.