Kohli scores his first Test century in England

Birmingham, United Kingdom: India captain Virat Kohli completed a notable personal milestone at Edgbaston on Thursday when he scored his first Test hundred in England.

Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, managed just 134 runs in five Tests at an average of 13.4 on his maiden tour of England four years ago.

But the now 29-year-old India skipper was on the way to surpassing that total in one innings during the second day´s play of the series opener at Edgbaston.

Kohli was on 97 when No 11 Umesh Yadav walked out to bat, with India 217 for nine in reply to England´s first innings 287.

But a late cut four off all-rounder Ben Stokes, his 14th boundary in 172 balls, saw Kohli to a 22nd Test hundred in what is the first of a five-match series.