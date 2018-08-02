Thu August 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

Polling underway at Dadu polling station in NA-234, PS84

Polling is underway at a polling station  for two National and Sindh assemblies constituencies  in Dadu district of Sindh where a clash between rivals had led to postponement of election    on July 25.

Police and army personnel have been deployed to ensure security at the polling station 62 that has been set up in Government Girls School.

There are 1226 registered women voters at the polling station.

According to Geo News, Pakistan People's Party candidate Irfan Zafar had lead of more than 15000 votes while Fayaz Butt of the same party had lead of 1800 votes.

