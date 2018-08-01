Wed August 01, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Singer Resham Khan shot dead in Nowsehra

NOWSHEHRA: Pashto stage actress and singer Resham khan has been shot dead by her husband in the Nowshera Kalan area of Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

The assailant, identified as Fawad, shot his 35-year-old wife Resham  over a domestic dispute. It is the 20th act of violence against women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018, according to data compiled by a non-governmental organisation operating in the area. 

In February this year, Sumbal, a singer, was shot dead in Mardan for refusing to attend a private gathering.

This latest incident is one of many acts of violence against female singers and actresses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ayman Udas, a rising female vocalist in Peshawar was also murdered at her home in 2009 by her brothers. 

