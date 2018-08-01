Suhana Khan's first Vogue photoshoot termed as 'nepotistic' by people

While Rihanna worked super hard to make her place as the first black woman to feature on British Vogue, Suhana landed on the cover page of Vogue India while her debut project has not even been released yet.



On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan proudly shared their 18-year-old daughter’s pictures and videos from their social media accounts of their daughter Suhana posing for Vogue.

It was soon after that that the people showed intense rage on internet, by tweeting their concerns on nepotism which is spreading like wildfire in B-Town, they believe.

This was certainly not the first time when nepotism has hit us hard leaving us questioning about talent, skill and merit.

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also appeared on the cover of the publication recently and that too was termed as a product of nepotism, however at least, she did make her Bollywood debut prior to that.

The debate on nepotism, especially in Bollywood, doesn’t seem to fade out any soon and incidents like these simply prove to be a cherry on top.