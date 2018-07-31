Fawad-Mahira chemistry attracts again: Indian media

MUMBAI: An Indian newspaper ‘Hindustan Times’ praised the chemistry of Pakistani showbiz couple Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan when they appeared at a recent award distribution ceremony held in Toronto, Canada.

The paper reported that Fawad and Mahira “were starred together in a Pakistani TV drama serial ‘Humsafar’ (2011 - 2012) almost six years back but their popularity is still the same. The two were recently seen together in an altogether different setting—Mahira received an award under a category called Recognition Award Films as part of Hum Awards and giving away the award was none other than Fawad.

“In a picture that has since gone viral, Mahira is seen accepting the award from Fawad. Both look lovely as usual.”





At the award show, Fawad looked striking in a grey pantsuit paired with a white shirt and a black tie along with black shoes. Mahira looked breathtaking in white as she wore a long Anarkali with intricate embellishments. Statement jewellery and hair made in a simple sleek bun completed the look to perfection.

Fawad and Mahira did not appear together in any Tv play or film after ‘Hamsafar’. However, both are working together again in “Maula Jatt 2”, directed and written by Bilal Lashari. The movie, a parodic sequel of a Punjabi movie Maula Jatt (1979), also featuree Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik .

Pakistani film and television stars dressed in their finest designer wear as they attended the 6th Kashmir-Hum Awards, held at the enormous First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Canada.

The Hamilton event saw a huge turnout of non-resident Pakistanis and Indians, and the stars gladly stopped to wave back at their fans and oblige them with selfies.

Mahira Khan, who looked resplendent in a shimmery blue anarkali, had the crowd swooning as she danced to a medley of songs from her many hit films.

She was adjudged the Best Actress (Film) for her author-backed role in Verna, where she played a rape survivor. Fawad Khan presented the award to her.

Earlier, some two months back, the beautiful pair was chosen by Sadaf, wife of Fawad to showcase her latest wedding couture designs published in an India magazine. Sadaf owns fashion label Sadaf Fawad Khan, which she started with her husband in 2012.

Fawad and Mahira covered the bridal magazine, dressed in complementary golden outfits. Mahira wore kundan jewellery with the embellished outfit while Fawad Khan gave a mustachioed look. Their chemistry was once again very much appreciated by both Indian and Pakistani media.