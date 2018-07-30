Gohar Rasheed requests for Jemima's presence at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

With Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan buckling up to take charge, Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Gohar Rasheed has stepped in with a distinctive and noteworthy petition.

The 'Rangreza' actor took to social media platform Twitter making a request for Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith to be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Prime Minister.

“It is my humble request to the foreign ministry to please invite Ms Jemima Khan as an honourable guest in the oath taking ceremony of the new Prime Minister Of Pakistan. We all owe her a special thanks due to many reasons. This would be a best tribute to a sincere friend of Pakistan,” stated his tweet.

The 34-year-old’s tweet sparked a zest amongst social media users who expressed their fervor in having Goldsmith be present as the new premier pledges to the country.

Goldsmith had earlier uttered her delight following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lead in the general election results stating: “22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM,” the tweet read. “It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief and refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the first place. Congratulations, Imran Khan.”