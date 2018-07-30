Karachi's China Port faces devastation by citizens

KARACHI: China Port, also known as Oyster Rocks in layman term, has become a new favorite picnic spot among Karachiites.

With 15 minutes drive from Dolmen Mall Clifton, Oyster Rocks is a 2.5 kilometer long breakwater built by Chinese experts at a cost of billions of rupees to secure the South Asia Pakistan Terminal.

Its original purpose was to protect large freight ships from the hazards of a high tide and ensure stable water.

The beautiful tetra-pod shaped rocks soon became the centre of fascinations for youngsters, especially.

Spectators have flooded social media with its pictures and labeled it as a “must-go” place.

However unfortunately, the place is constantly affected by filthy trash, and paan peeks by the locals. This is not the first time that a spot famed for leisure and outings has turned into a mere dustbin due to negligence from the citizens.

In addition to that, vendors have started their small scale businesses side by side which one way or the other contribute to escalate this environmental issue.

On weekends, the place is packed with families, leaving it with piles of trash and sea litter that affects the marine life eventually.