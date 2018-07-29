PPP leadership rejects advice to form coalition govt in Centre

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari has rejected proposal to form a coalition government in centre.



Sources said PPP has dismissed idea to form coalition government in centre alongwith Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Majlis Amal and other parties.

PPP leadership decided that despite massive rigging the party would not indulge in putting wrong tradition of revenge. Political leaders close PPP and PML-N had advised to make a coalition government at centre.

Meanwhile, Bilawal has set up a committee to engage with political parties in the wake of General Elections-2018 to discuss the way forward.

According to a notification issued by the PPP on Saturday, Syed Yousif Raza Gillani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar are members of the committee.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.

According to sources, Syed Khursheed Shah has been assigned the task to meet Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday following contacts between PML-N and PPP leadership.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif met former Punjab governor Ahmad Mehmood today and requested his party's support in formation of the government.