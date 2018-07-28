Disney breaks the norms while producing a fairytale starring an African Princess

Like usual, Disney stands out of the ordinary by exploring new stories to escalate its growing Disney empire. The House of Mouse acquires a “pitch for Sade”, a live-action fairytale film about an African Princess, Deadline reports.

The plot majorly revolves around the protagonist who a young African girl is named Sade who, when her kingdom is threatened by a mysterious evil force, accepts her newly discovered magical warrior powers to protect herself and her people. With the help of the kingdom’s prince, Sade embarks on an on a venture that will make her discover on how different she stands out from the rest.

This film is in hype and it will mark a first-time that an original Disney princess fairytale is led by a female African character. In 2009, Disney released the animated film, The Princess and the Frog, which featured its first Black princess.

This film is co-written by Shokunbi and Palmer and is expected to launch its trailer soon!