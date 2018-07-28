Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Disney breaks the norms while producing a fairytale starring an African Princess

Like usual, Disney stands out of the ordinary by exploring new stories to escalate its growing Disney empire. The House of Mouse acquires a “pitch for Sade”, a live-action fairytale film about an African Princess, Deadline reports.

The plot majorly revolves around the protagonist who a young African girl is named Sade who, when her kingdom is threatened by a mysterious evil force, accepts her newly discovered magical warrior powers to protect herself and her people. With the help of the kingdom’s prince, Sade embarks on an on a venture that will make her discover on how different she stands out from the rest.

This film is in hype and it will mark a first-time that an original Disney princess fairytale is led by a female African character. In 2009, Disney released the animated film, The Princess and the Frog, which featured its first Black princess.

This film is co-written by Shokunbi and Palmer and is expected to launch its trailer soon!

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kareena joins Bharat after Priyanka pulls out

Kareena joins Bharat after Priyanka pulls out
Slenderman stimulates the world with its hair-raising trailer launch

Slenderman stimulates the world with its hair-raising trailer launch
Pakistani celebs who left country for Hum Awards also performed civic duty: designer Feeha Jamshed

Pakistani celebs who left country for Hum Awards also performed civic duty: designer Feeha Jamshed
Pakistan's first, youngest female VFX artist doing wonders in Hollywood

Pakistan's first, youngest female VFX artist doing wonders in Hollywood

Load More load more