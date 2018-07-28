Disney breaks the norms while producing a fairytale starring an African Princess

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Like usual, Disney stands out of the ordinary by exploring new stories to escalate its growing Disney empire. The House of Mouse acquires a “pitch for Sade”, a live-action fairytale film about an African Princess, Deadline reports.
The plot majorly revolves around the protagonist who a young African girl is named Sade who, when her kingdom is threatened by a mysterious evil force, accepts her newly discovered magical warrior powers to protect herself and her people. With the help of the kingdom’s prince, Sade embarks on an on a venture that will make her discover on how different she stands out from the rest.
This film is in hype and it will mark a first-time that an original Disney princess fairytale is led by a female African character. In 2009, Disney released the animated film, The Princess and the Frog, which featured its first Black princess.
This film is co-written by Shokunbi and Palmer and is expected to launch its trailer soon!
