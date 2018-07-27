Parwaaz Hai Junoon is celebrating love in freshly released track 'Thaam Lo'

Pakistan’s upcoming film ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ has just released its latest track and it might just make your heart skip a beat.



Featuring the vocals of the country’s highly applauded Atif Aslam, the song titled ‘Thaam Lo’ focuses on the romantic aspect of the film exhibiting the love struck couples in the story and celebrating the endearment that is evidently in the air.

Written by Shakeel Sohail and composed by Azaan Sami Khan, the song highlights the relationship of Kubra and Shaz Khan’s characters and also sheds light on the conflicted love triangle between the roles of Hania Amir, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ahaad Raza Mir.



The Haseeb Hassan directorial that comes as a tribute to Pakistan Air Force follows the life of cadets during their academy training exhibiting the challenges and vibrant endeavors that take them soaring through the skies to express the love they have for their country.

The action packed adventure film produced by Momina Duraid will be ready for release this Eid-ul-Adha.