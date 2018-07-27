Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Parwaaz Hai Junoon is celebrating love in freshly released track 'Thaam Lo'

Pakistan’s upcoming film ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ has just released its latest track and it might just make your heart skip a beat.

Featuring the vocals of the country’s highly applauded Atif Aslam, the song titled ‘Thaam Lo’ focuses on the romantic aspect of the film exhibiting the love struck couples in the story and celebrating the endearment that is evidently in the air.

Written by Shakeel Sohail and composed by Azaan Sami Khan, the song highlights the relationship of Kubra and Shaz Khan’s characters and also sheds light on the conflicted love triangle between the roles of Hania Amir, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ahaad Raza Mir.

The Haseeb Hassan directorial that comes as a tribute to Pakistan Air Force follows the life of cadets during their academy training exhibiting the challenges and vibrant endeavors that take them soaring through the skies to express the love they have for their country.

The action packed adventure film produced by Momina Duraid will be ready for release this Eid-ul-Adha. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra is not a part of “Bharat” anymore

Priyanka Chopra is not a part of “Bharat” anymore
After Imran Khan's victory, Raveena Tandon congratulates Pakistanis

After Imran Khan's victory, Raveena Tandon congratulates Pakistanis
Rishi Kapoor comes on the front praising Imran Khan on his speech

Rishi Kapoor comes on the front praising Imran Khan on his speech
Hum Award organizers clear the air after landing in controversy for holding award show on election day

Hum Award organizers clear the air after landing in controversy for holding award show on election day

Load More load more