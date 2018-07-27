Fri July 27, 2018
Pakistan

Nimra Afzal
July 27, 2018

Momina Basit all set to become KP Assembly member

After running a relentless election campaign in different constituencies of Khyber Paktunkhwa's Hazara region, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  leader Momina Basit is all set to become member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Although  PTI's  President of Hazara Region Woman  did not contest the general election, she  is among the list of female party leaders for reserved seats.

Other names included in the list are: Nadia Sher, Maliha Aftab, Ayesha Naeem, Dr Sumara Shams, Rabia Basri, Dr Ayshia Asad, Sajida Haneef, Somi Falak Naz, Aysha Khushnood, Sitra Afreen, Zeenat Bibi, Asia Khattak, Maria Fatima and Nadia Ambareen Khattak.

The total number of reserved seats for women in K-P Assembly is 21. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a priority list of 15 women candidates for reserved seats in the KP Assembly.

As people voted on July 25 i the General Election, Momina Basit took to Twitter to share her photos from polling camps she visited in Abottabad region to encourage the workers and supporters.

It is unclear which role she would be given in the next government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Hazara region is traditionally considered a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.


