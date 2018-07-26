If India takes one step, we will take two: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan shed light on the foreign policies his government will be implementing in his approaching tenure.

In his maiden address after his party claimed a majority in the elections, the PTI chairman highlighted pointers on his foreign policy terming it ‘a huge problem’ and affirming to build improved links with the bordering states.

“Foreign policy is a huge problem for us as a country right now. We need better relations with our neighbours so we can focus on nation building,” he stated.

Going into discourse about one of the most significant challenges that stand in the way of the country’s foreign plan, Khan stated: “As far as India is concerned; I was disappointed with how Indian media portrayed me in the past few weeks. As a villain. I am that Pakistani who has traveled through India because of my cricket.”

In addition he touched on the subject of Kashmir saying: “Kashmir remains our biggest contention. The human rights violations over 30 years; and the people of Kashmir have suffered massively. The leadership of Pakistan and India now need to come to the table to resolve this and end the blame games. We are stuck at square one. If India comes and takes one step towards us, we will take two steps toward them. Right now it is one sided where India is constantly just blaming us.”

He went on saying: “I am that Pakistani who believes that to improve economics in the sub continent trade between India and Pakistan is important. This will be beneficial for both the countries.”

Regarding the country’s relations with China, Khan avowed to ensure CPEC thrives, saying: “We will strengthen and improve our relations with China. We want to work towards success of CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China. How to lift our most poor who can’t even eat two meals a day.”

Furthermore he stated: “The second thing we can learn from China is how they curbed corruption and set the example that corruption does not pay.”

Treading ahead, the PTI supremo appeared to be determined in improved relations with Afghanistan. “Afghanistan is that neighbour of ours that has seen the most human misery and damage in the name of wars. The people of Afghanistan need peace, and Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan. We want to work in every possible way to ensure peace in Afghanistan. I would love an open border system like the EU with Afghanistan,” he stated.

Talking about the country’s associations with the United States, Khan stated: “As far as America is concerned, we want to work on a policy that is mutually beneficial. Not a One way relationship. There needs to be balance.”

Moreover he also touched upon the country’s links with Saudi Arabia and Iran aiming to enhance affairs with them. We want to improve our relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia both. “We want to work as a reconciliation facilitator in the region. That country that works towards ending wars rather than being used for them.”

The PTI chairman amid his victory speech in Bani Gala highlighted pointers on his foreign policy terming it ‘a huge problem’ and affirming to build improved links with the bordering states.

“Foreign policy is a huge problem for us as a country right now. We need better relations with our neighbours so we can focus on nation building,” he stated.

Going into discourse about one of the most significant challenges that stand in the way of the country’s foreign plan, Khan stated: “As far as India is concerned; I was disappointed with how Indian media portrayed me in the past few weeks. As a villain. I am that Pakistani who has travelled through India because of my cricket.”

In addition he touched on the subject of Kashmir saying: “Kashmir remains our biggest contention. The human rights violations over 30 years; and the people of Kashmir have suffered massively. The leadership of Pakistan and India now need to come to the table to resolve this and end the blame games. We are stuck at square one. If India comes and takes one step towards us, we will take two steps toward them. Right now it is one sided where India is constantly just blaming us.”

He went on saying: “I am that Pakistani who believes that to improve economics in the sub continent trade between India and Pakistan is important. This will be beneficial for both the countries.”

Regarding the country’s relations with China, Khan avowed to ensure CPEC thrives, saying: “We will strengthen and improve our relations with China. We want to work towards success of CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China. How to lift our most poor who can’t even eat two meals a day.”

Khan stated: “The second thing we can learn from China is how they curbed corruption and set the example that corruption does not pay.”

Treading ahead, the PTI supremo appeared to be determined in improved relations with Afghanistan. “Afghanistan is that neighbour of ours that has seen the most human misery and damage in the name of wars. The people of Afghanistan need peace, and Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan. We want to work in every possible way to ensure peace in Afghanistan. I would love an open border system like the EU with Afghanistan,” he stated.

Talking about the country’s associations with the United States, Khan stated: “As far as America is concerned, we want to work on a policy that is mutually beneficial. Not a One way relationship. There needs to be balance.”

He also touched upon the country’s links with Saudi Arabia and Iran aiming to enhance affairs with them. We want to improve our relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia both. “We want to work as a reconciliation facilitator in the region. That country that works towards ending wars rather than being used for them.”