Hum Award organizers clear the air after landing in controversy for holding award show on election day

Amidst the controversy regarding the Hum Awards being held on the Election day subsequently taking influential luminaries away from exercising their democratic right, organizers have issued a statement clearing the air of misconceptions.

With the 6th Hum Awards taking place in Toronto prominent names of the showbiz industry like Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Yasir Hussain and many others expressed their dismay over missing the opportunity to cast their votes in the general elections.

This resulted in massive online rage after which the network issued a formal statement presenting their stance on the matter.

Turning to Tiwtter the network stated: Hum Network has always been very proud of being Pakistan’s biggest entertainment broadcast network.

Referring to the 6th Hum Awards, it’s date was decided at least six months in advance as an event of this magnitude requires a lot of planning and preparation. Also, since a lot of resources have to be committed for the event it is not possible to change the date.”

In spite of the work committmenet there were a few stars like Bilal Khan and Vasay Chaudhry who flew back to the country to fulfill their democratic duty, while a few like Adnan Malik had waited to cast their votes before catching the plane for the award show, which was also explained by the network in the statement: “It is worth mentioning here that many of the artists participating in the Awards have cast their votes today and then left for the Awards. However a few had to leave earlier as they were required for rehearsals.”