NA-125 election result: PTI's Yasmeen Rashid defeated in Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Waheed Alam Khan has defeated PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to reports Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Waheed Alam Khan bagged 122327 votes while Yasmin Rashid received 105857 votes.



At least 353 polling stations were established in the constituency.