Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA-125 election result: PTI's Yasmeen Rashid defeated in Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Waheed Alam Khan has defeated PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to reports  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Waheed Alam Khan bagged 122327 votes while Yasmin Rashid received 105857 votes.

At least 353 polling stations were established in the constituency. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election results: Aleem Khan defeated by Ayaz Sadiq

Election results: Aleem Khan defeated by Ayaz Sadiq
NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 129 Results (60%) - Lahore 7 Election - Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI) leads...
Election results: PTI's Ali Amin defeats Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan

Election results: PTI's Ali Amin defeats Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan
Lahore election results

Lahore election results
Load More load more