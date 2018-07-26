NA-125 election result: PTI's Yasmeen Rashid defeated in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Waheed Alam Khan has defeated PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.
According to reports Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Waheed Alam Khan bagged 122327 votes while Yasmin Rashid received 105857 votes.
At least 353 polling stations were established in the constituency.
