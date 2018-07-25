Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

ANP's Ghulam Bilour concedes defeat, says Imran is popular among masses

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has conceded defeat in the general election as unofficial and unconfirmed results showed that the PTI has won the election from Peshawar's National Assembly constituency he was vying for.

"It seems Imran Khan is the favourite leader of the people," said he.

Bilour lost his nephew during election campaign in a suicide attack during an election rally.

His younger brother Bashir Ahmed Bilour was martyred during 2013 general election's campaign.

Haroon Bilour, a son of Bashir Bilour, was a candidate for the Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly  .  

