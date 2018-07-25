LIVE: Election Results 2018

Unofficial results continue to pour in from across Pakistan after the daylong polling closed at 6pm. The voter turnout in Punjab has been recorded at 55 percent.

PTI has lead in 64 constituencies

PML-N has lead in 46 constituencies

PPP has lead in 28 constituencies

Independents have lead in 20 constituencies

---------------------------------------------------------------

NA-135 Lahore: PMLN's Saiful Mulook Khokar is leading with 4216 votes against PTI's Karamat Ali Khokar who has secured 4212 votes, according to unofficial and initial results.



NA-255 Karachi: PTI candidate Mehmood Baqi Moulvi is leading against Khalid Maqbool of MQM-Pakistan in NA-255, Karachi.



NA- 131 Lahore: PMLN leader Saad Rafique is leading with 276 votes against PTI chairman Imran Khan who is trailing behind with 72 votes, according to unofficial and initial results received from various polling stations.

NA-243: PTI chairman Imran Khan has a slight lead over MQM's Ali Raza Abidi in NA-243, according to unofficial and initial results .

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry trailing behind

NA-67 Jhelum: Fawad Chaudhry is trailing behind with 379 against 891 votes of PMLN's Raja Matloob who has secured 891 votes, according to unofficial and initial results.



NA-4, Swat: PTI candidate Murad Saeed is leading with 434 votes in NA-4 Swat against ANP candidate who is second with 198 votes.



NA-136 Lahore: PML-N candidate Malik Assad Khokar is leading with 2650 votes in NA-136.



Asif Ali Zardari leading

NA-213, Lahore: PPP co-chairman Asif ALi Zardari is leading in NA-213 Nawabshah with 2500 votes in Nawabshah.



NA-96 Mianwali 2: PTI's Amjad Ali Khan is leading with 11500 votes against PML-N's Muhammad Haseer Hayat who is trailing behind with 2050 votes in NA-96, Mianwali



NA-158, Shujabad: PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani is leading with 4504 votes in NA-158 Multan against PTI's Muhammad Ibrahim Khan who has bagged 2412 votes, according to unofficial results.



NA- 62, Rawalpindi: AML leader Sheikh Rasheed is leading with 326 votes against PML-N's Danyal Chaudhry who has bagged 258 votes in NA-62, Rawalpindi.

Bilawal Bhutto leading in Karachi

NA-246, Karachi: In Karachi's NA-246 PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading with 1155 against PTI's Shakoor Shaad (765) in NA-246, according to unofficial and initial results obtained from various polling stations.



DI Khan: Independent candidate Muhammad ALi Raza is leading against MMA -backed JUI- head Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Dera Ismail Khan



Bilawal Bhutto leading in Larkana

NA-200, Larkana: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto is leading in NA-200 with 420 votes against Rashid Mehmood Soomro of MMA in his native constituency NA-200, Larkana



Sheikh Rashid leading in Rawalpindi



NA-62, Rawalpindi: AML leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is leading in NA-62 with 326 votes against Danyal Chaudhry's 258 in NA-62, Rawalpindi.



NA-160, Lodhran: PTI's Akhtar Kanjo is leading with 618 votes against PML-N in NA-160



NA-240, Karachi: MQM-P candidate Iqbal Mohammad Ali is leading in NA-240, Karachi against MQM-H's Afaq Shafqat who has taken 106 votes



NA-189: PTI's Khuwaja Sheraz Mehmood is leading with 4830 votes against Independent candidate Sardar Mir Badsha in NA-189 who have bagged 2476 votes, according to initial results.



NA-124: Hamza Shehbaz (PML-N) is leading with 9545 votes against PTI's Nauman Qaseer who is trailing behind with 5221 votes.



NA 193 Rajanpur: PTI's Sardar Jaafar Laghari is leading in NA-193 with 4343 votes in Rajanpur district.



PS 1 Jaccobabad-1 PTI Muhammad Aslam Abroo leads with 580 votes, according to unofficial results received from various polling stations.



NA-133, Lahore: PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry is leading in Lahore against Pervaiz Malik with count in one polling station concluded, according to unofficial and initial results .



NA-128 Lahore: Sheikh Rohail (PML-N) is leading with 88 votes against Aijaz Ahmed (PTI) with 41 votes, according to unofficial and preliminary results received from various polling stations so far.

NA-248 Karachi West: PTI’s Sardar Aziz is runner-up with 50 votes

NA-125, Lahore: PMLN's Waheed Alam Khan is leading with 2203 votes against PTI candidate Yasmin Rashid's 255 in Lahore's NA-125



NA-96, Mianwali: Amjad Ali Khan (PTI) is leading with 4188 votes against Muhammad Anwer Hayat (PMLN) who has got 1366 votes.

NA-220: In Umarkot's NA-220, PTI's SHah Mehmood Qureshi is leading with 120 votes against PPP's Yousuf Talpur (59 votes), according to unofficial results received so far from various polling stations.



NA-59: Ghulam Sarwar (PTI) leading with 81 votes against Raha Qamarullah Islam PMLN who is second with 18 votes, according to unofficial results received so far from various polling stations.

NA-197: PPP's Noor Muhammad Jeelani is leading with 433 votes against PTI's Shah Muhammad Qureshi's 197 in NA-197 Thar Parkar



NA-35, Bannu: Imran Khan is leading by securing 115 votes against MMA's Akram Durrani who is lagging behind with 56 votes, according to unofficial and initial results.



NA 161 Lodhran-2: Muhammad Shafiq of PTI leading with 1,001 votes Siddique Khan Baloch of PML N 696 votes, according to unofficial and initial results.

NA 78, Narowal: Ahsan Iqbal of PML-N leading with 313 votes against Abrarul Haq of PTI 103 votes, according to unofficial and initial results.

NA-204, Ghotki: PPP candidate Ahmed Khan Lond has slight lead over independent candidate Abdul Haq Ilyas, according to initial and unofficial results.



NA-196, Jacobabad: Mohammad Mian Soomoro of PTI has lead over PPP's Ejaz Jakhrani

NA-96: PTI's Amjad Ali Khan leading with 4188 votes against PMLN's Muhammad Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri who has bagaed 1366 votes from Mianwali



NA-129, Lahore: According to initial results received so far, Ayaz Sadiq has lead over Aleem Khan of PTI.

NA-263: PKMAP leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has slight edge over National Party candidate in Qila Abdullah.

NA-144, Okara: PTI-backed Independent candidate Manzoor Watto has lead over PML-N's candidate.

NA-95, Mianwali: PML-N's Ubaidullah is leading against Imran Khan

NA-78, Narowal: PML-N candidate Ahsan Iqbal has bagged 313 votes against Abrar ul Haq who has got 103 votes.

NA-158, Multan: PTI's Ibrahim has slight lead over PML-N's Javed Ali Shah and PPP's candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

NA-55, Attock: PTI's Tahir Sadiq is leading against PML-N's Sheikh Aftab. He has bagged 361 votes.

NA-206, Sukkur: PPP's Khursheed Shah is leading against PTI's candidate Tahir Shah.

NA-37, Tank: Independent candidate has a lead over PTIs' candidate

PK-20 - Buner 1 - PTI candidate Riaz Ali Khan is in lead over an independent candidate .



PP-93: Independent candidate Taimoor Ali Lalo has bagged 116 against PTI's Muhammad Haider Lali who is second with 85 votes.

NA-115, Jhang: PTI candidate Ghulam Bibi has slight lead over independent candidate Muhammad Khan

Preliminary results are updated after 7pm as per the guidelines of Election Commission of Pakistan.

We will update constituency-wise results from polling stations as soon as we receive them from our correspondents stationed across the country.