Wed July 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Social media outraged after Sara Taseer's 'elitist' election tweets

Sara Taseer, daughter of slain former governor of Punjab, Salmaan Taseer has taken to social media to express her opinions about the polling system that has landed her in hot waters.

Taseer had taken to twitter to appreciate the large turnout of female voters in the general elections but what was to be a statement of approbation turned into what social media users have termed as words of ‘idiocy.’

“Love seeing this turnout of women #PakistanElections2018 , but then I think would I allow these ladies to make a decision even about what will be cooking in my kitchen today? And these ladies will decide on the future of the nation. Scary thought,” stated her tweet.

Taseer, however was not done presenting her contentious argument as she went on to state: “The father of Western philosophy Plato, believed one must elevate oneself in thought & learning prior to being able to delve in democratic tradition. I must admit I've always felt one must attain a level of education prior to attaining voting privilege #justsaying.”

It wasn’t long before social media erupted ion rage over her opinions and termed her of being ‘elitist.’


