Film “Tomb Raider” launches trailer of its new game

Blockbuster Hollywood film 'Tomb Raider' sets its fans to a new venture of excitement with the trailer launch of its new game named 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'.



Its action filled trailer triggers the Jackie Chan inside the viewer and urges them to play.



The game was created by famous Canadian game developer 'Eidos'where the protagonist 'Lara Croft' embarks on an unusual and dangerous journey to complete her designated missions in the given time.

Latest weapons and fascinating action moves keep you hooked to the trailer. The introduction of thrilling missions is cherry on the top.

The game is expected to launch on 14 September of this year. It would preferably work on X-Box 1, Play Station 4 and Microsoft Windows.