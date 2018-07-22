Sun July 22, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs

Fakhar Zaman on Sunday became the first  batsman to score the quickest 1000 runs in one-day international (ODI) history.

The Pakistani opener needed 20 runs to reach  the milestone against  Zimbabwe in the fifth and final ODI.

He's reached the milestone in only 18 innings - the previous best was 21 innings by KP, Viv Richards, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam

He smashed a double ton against Zimbabwe on Friday, breaking Saeed Anwar's 194, the highest score in ODI innings by a Pakistani batsman.

