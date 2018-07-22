Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs

Fakhar Zaman on Sunday became the first batsman to score the quickest 1000 runs in one-day international (ODI) history.

The Pakistani opener needed 20 runs to reach the milestone against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final ODI.

He's reached the milestone in only 18 innings - the previous best was 21 innings by KP, Viv Richards, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam

He smashed a double ton against Zimbabwe on Friday, breaking Saeed Anwar's 194, the highest score in ODI innings by a Pakistani batsman.