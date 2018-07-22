Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fakhar Zaman on Sunday became the first batsman to score the quickest 1000 runs in one-day international (ODI) history.
The Pakistani opener needed 20 runs to reach the milestone against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final ODI.
He's reached the milestone in only 18 innings - the previous best was 21 innings by KP, Viv Richards, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam
He smashed a double ton against Zimbabwe on Friday, breaking Saeed Anwar's 194, the highest score in ODI innings by a Pakistani batsman.
