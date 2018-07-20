Ranbir Kapoor reportedly lands a role in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. 3'

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has all eyes on him after his massively praised performance in ‘Sanju’ which, as per reports, may have scored him another big role in the third part of ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’.

Indian media reports have revealed that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star has reportedly been cast as Circuit in the third installment of ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, in which he will be replacing Arshad Warsi.

Reports citing a close source have unveiled how the 35 year old actor landed in the film’s cast stating: “Seeing Ranbir’s performance in Sanju was great and everyone was really impressed. The makers believe Ranbir and Sanjay will share a great on-screen chemistry considering their rapport with each other.”

As of now, the news remains unconfirmed by both, the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani as well as Ranbir Kapoor and the lead star Sanjay Dutt.

Hirani, the director of both the films had earlier revealed Dutt’s reaction to Ranbir donning his character of Munna Bhai in his biopic, saying: “When Ranbir became Munna Bhai for this film, I, in my excitement, showed it to Sanjay and his immediate response was, ‘I hope I’m doing Munna Bhai 3‘.”