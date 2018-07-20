Fakhar Zaman becomes first Pakistani batsman to score 200 in ODI

BULAWAYO: Opener Fakhar Zaman has become the first Pakistani batsman to enter the 200 club in One-day International cricket when he scored an unbeaten 210 runs against Zimbabwe.

Zaman together with Imam-ul-Haq catapulted to the top with their staggering performance for scoring the highest opening ODI partnership after their captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth one-day international against Zimbabwe on Friday.

The duo made 304 runs to set a new world record of the highest opening stand, previously held by Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya who had scored 286 against England at Leeds in 2006.

Zaman remained not out on 210 to see Pakistan set the hosts a huge target of 400 runs as they already won the series with 3-0 up by virtue of crushing Zimbabwe in the first three games.

Zaman’s opening partner Imam also hit a century – 113 off 122 balls with eight fours and then allrounder Asif Ali smashed three sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 50 from just 22 balls in an unbeaten second wicket stand of 95 runs with Zaman.

Zaman struck five sixes and 24 boundaries during his 122-ball stay at the crease.



