Neymar teaches school kids to fall and roll





Rio de Janeiro: The Brazilian superstar Neymar has taken a swipe at his critics with a tongue-in-cheek video in which he teaches children how to dive.

He was widely lashed out at the World Cup for his theatrical reactions to challenges which often left the world´s most expensive soccer player wincing and rolling on the ground during the game.

The video went viral on internet in which he can be seen teaching kids his skills, shouting; "One, two, three, go!" Neymar as around a dozen youngsters fall to the ground of a parking lot.

"That´s a free-kick!" screams the Brazilian breaking into fits of laughter.

During the recent World Cup, the player´s antics sparked the "Neymar Challenge" where he was widely mocked.

In Mexico, a football club organised a competition in which contestants attempted to roll the entire length of the pitch.