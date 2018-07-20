Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Neymar teaches school kids to fall and roll


Rio de Janeiro: The Brazilian superstar  Neymar has taken a swipe at his critics with a tongue-in-cheek video in which he teaches children how to dive.

He was widely lashed out  at the World Cup for his theatrical reactions to challenges which often left the world´s most expensive soccer player wincing and rolling on the ground during the game.

The video went viral on internet in which he can be seen teaching kids his skills, shouting;  "One, two, three, go!" Neymar as around a dozen youngsters fall to the ground of a parking lot.

"That´s a free-kick!" screams the Brazilian breaking into fits of laughter.

During the recent World Cup, the player´s antics sparked the "Neymar Challenge" where he was widely mocked.

In Mexico, a football club organised a competition in which contestants attempted to roll the entire length of the pitch.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sex-for-selection sting: IPL chief's aide resigns

Sex-for-selection sting: IPL chief's aide resigns
Sachin Tendulkar’s son out for a duck in debut match

Sachin Tendulkar’s son out for a duck in debut match
Brace for yet more spin, Sri Lanka warns Proteas

Brace for yet more spin, Sri Lanka warns Proteas
Chinese girl challenges the world as she spins numerous hula hoops around her

Chinese girl challenges the world as she spins numerous hula hoops around her
Load More load more