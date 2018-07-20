Neymar teaches school kids to fall and roll

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rio de Janeiro: The Brazilian superstar Neymar has taken a swipe at his critics with a tongue-in-cheek video in which he teaches children how to dive.
He was widely lashed out at the World Cup for his theatrical reactions to challenges which often left the world´s most expensive soccer player wincing and rolling on the ground during the game.
The video went viral on internet in which he can be seen teaching kids his skills, shouting; "One, two, three, go!" Neymar as around a dozen youngsters fall to the ground of a parking lot.
"That´s a free-kick!" screams the Brazilian breaking into fits of laughter.
During the recent World Cup, the player´s antics sparked the "Neymar Challenge" where he was widely mocked.
In Mexico, a football club organised a competition in which contestants attempted to roll the entire length of the pitch.
