Teen Titans Go! to the Movie’ reaches Emmys nominations

DC Comics has landed a second Emmy nomination for its animation prowess with its feature film debut Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, this is slating its theatre release on July 27.

Teen Titans Go! has always scored well as kids’ favorites for consecutively making it to the nominations at Kid’s Choice Awards for four years.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, Scott Menville, Nicholas Cage, Halsey, Greg Davies, Jimmy Kimmel, Dana Snyder, and Lil Yachty, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Suffering from a large case of FOMO, Robin leads the beloved team of young heroes are on a mission to become a part of the ever-growing catalogue of superhero-centric films currently taking the industry by storm – though the Titans are sidetracked by the arrival of Slade, a villain determined to take over the world!

Producer, co-director Aaron Horvath explains that the series happened to claim a big story but every episode ended up wanting to be taken seriously, to which he added that the protagonists did end up with their own movie.

There are a lot of dramatic compositions expected from the upcoming cinematic, as animation director Eric Pringle explains, “We also had to pay more attention to smaller details that would be much bigger on the movie screen that we would never see on the television.”