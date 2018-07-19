Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Share

Sonali Bendre dons new avatar while she battles it out with cancer

Sonali Bendre dons new avatar while she battles it out with cancer
Read More

Sonali Bendre thanks everyone for sending warm wishes after shocking cancer diagnosis

After receiving an overwhelming amount of love and support from friends, family and fans, Indian...

Read More
Advertisement

Sonali Bendre reveals shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer, shared the actress in an emotional post.

The 'Sarfarosh' starlet who surprised everyone after she revealed that she’s suffering from ‘high-grade’ cancer has said that in these pressing times her 12-year-old son has become her “source of strength”.

“From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and well-being have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him,” she said. 

From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

In her post Sonali stated that she and her husband Goldie Behl instead of protecting their son wanted to be honest with him. 

“As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!”

Sonali Bendre is seeking treatment for her cancer in the US. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Weinstein lawyers claim actress Judd made sexual ´deal´ with disgraced mogul

Weinstein lawyers claim actress Judd made sexual ´deal´ with disgraced mogul
'Priyanka was too dark to be crowned Miss India'

'Priyanka was too dark to be crowned Miss India'
Cricketer Usman Qadir weds stage actress

Cricketer Usman Qadir weds stage actress

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan mark their places in Forbes World’s highest paid entertainers

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan mark their places in Forbes World’s highest paid entertainers
Load More load more