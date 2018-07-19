Sonali Bendre reveals shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer, shared the actress in an emotional post.



The 'Sarfarosh' starlet who surprised everyone after she revealed that she’s suffering from ‘high-grade’ cancer has said that in these pressing times her 12-year-old son has become her “source of strength”.

“From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and well-being have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him,” she said.

In her post Sonali stated that she and her husband Goldie Behl instead of protecting their son wanted to be honest with him.

“As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!”



Sonali Bendre is seeking treatment for her cancer in the US.