Mastung suicide bomber identified

ISLAMABAD: The suicide bomber who killed over 140 people including an election candidate in Mastung last week has been identified, according to Geo News.

The revelations came during a briefing at the Senate's Standing Committee chaired by Senator Rehman Malik on Thursday.

Balochistan Police Inspector General Mohsin Butt informed the Senate committee that bomber was identified as Hafiz Nawaz, a resident of Abbottabad.



The IG said that the bomber was part of banned Lashkhar-e-Jhangvi, a group affiliated with the Islamaic State, also known as Daesh.

The IS had claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in Pakistan's history.

Nawabzada Siraj Durrani, a younger brother of former chief minister Nawaz Aslam Raisani, also lost his life in the attack.



