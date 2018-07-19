Thu July 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Mastung suicide bomber identified

ISLAMABAD: The suicide bomber who killed over 140 people including an election candidate in Mastung last week has been identified, according to Geo News.

The revelations came during a briefing at the Senate's Standing Committee chaired by Senator Rehman Malik on Thursday.

 Balochistan Police Inspector General Mohsin Butt informed the Senate committee   that  bomber was  identified as  Hafiz Nawaz, a resident of Abbottabad.

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani-File photo

The IG said that the  bomber  was part of banned Lashkhar-e-Jhangvi, a group affiliated with the Islamaic State, also known as Daesh.

The IS had claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in Pakistan's history.

Nawabzada Siraj Durrani, a younger brother of former chief minister Nawaz Aslam Raisani, also lost his life in the  attack.


