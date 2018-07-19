Mastung suicide bomber identified

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The suicide bomber who killed over 140 people including an election candidate in Mastung last week has been identified, according to Geo News.
The revelations came during a briefing at the Senate's Standing Committee chaired by Senator Rehman Malik on Thursday.
Balochistan Police Inspector General Mohsin Butt informed the Senate committee that bomber was identified as Hafiz Nawaz, a resident of Abbottabad.
The IG said that the bomber was part of banned Lashkhar-e-Jhangvi, a group affiliated with the Islamaic State, also known as Daesh.
The IS had claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in Pakistan's history.
Nawabzada Siraj Durrani, a younger brother of former chief minister Nawaz Aslam Raisani, also lost his life in the attack.
