Imran Khan vows to make tourism a top priority

NATHIA GALI: PTI chairman Imran Khan that his party would make tourism a top priority after coming into power.

Addressing a gathering of supporters in the mountain resort town of Nathia Gali, Khan said that this area was better than Switzerland in term of scenic beauty.

“Those who say industries will be set up at Nathia Gali are telling lies. Industries are set up in big cities, not hilly towns,” he said.

He said that tourism would be promoted using educational sector.

Khan said that after coming into power, his party will develop four new tourist resorts every year.

"Do not be fooled by false promises of other parties because they will never develop Northern areas. PTI is the only party that has delivered according to its promises in KPK," he said.



“Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala Jail as well — similar to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Safdar,” he said.

Imran alleged that the PML-N leader has registered ‘32 fake cases against him’.

"Not getting positive news regarding the upcoming elections," said the PTI supremo, adding that people should get out of their homes to vote on July 25.

He further said that the condition of Galyat has immensely changed over time.

Accusing Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of being biased against his party, he hoped that the caretaker prime minister would maintain his neutrality till the elections.

“Unfortunately I will have to say that Caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad is siding with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Akram Durrani. But I hope that he will mend his ways,” he said.