July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Video: Siraj ul Haq unhurt after stage collapses in Mohamand Agency

MOHMAND AGENCY: Jameet-e-Islami Ameer Siraj ul Haq was safe after an outdoor stage collapsed in Mohmand Agency.

Siraj ul Haq and dozens of other JI leaders were present on the stage when it collapsed. Everyone is unhurt. 

This is second time in a week when a stage has collapsed during political activities. 

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak suffered minor wounds when a stage collapsed  in Nowshehra on July 16. 

