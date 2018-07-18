Another donkey brutally beaten in Karachi handed to ACF animal rescue

KARACHI: Another tortured donkey was handed over to animal rescue team Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) two days after a political rally had brutally beaten a donkey to offend a rival party on Sunday.

“Another day, another story of abuse. We do not know if it was related to anything political...all we know is that it is unimaginably horrific abuse at the hands of our people,” the NGO took to social media on Wednesday.

“This donkey was reported to us from Gulshan-e-Iqbal… It appears he has been pelted and beaten on the head repeated by jagged edge objects or stones. His skull is completely visible, maggots have eaten all the flesh within it. His left eye has been gouged out,” the post explained.

“He was bleeding so profusely we had to let it flow into buckets. We ensured his bleeding has stopped, given pain killers, maggots removed and wound thoroughly cleaned.”

The animal rescue and shelter stressed about such situations taking toll and urged the people to raise voice for the oppressed and unspoken for.

“Whether political or not, this is still a hate crime at the hands of our people,” the NGO further wrote.

“Where are the laws that protect animals? Why have they been forgotten or perhaps, never implemented properly in the first place?” it asked.

“Raise your voices. Don’t let this be the future for our children,” ACF urged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gory torture began Sunday when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters had reportedly tortured a donkey physically to offend a political opponent by writing its name over the animal and beating it up ruthlessly.

Responding to the abuse, PTI condemned the incident but no actions against the act was spoken of.

“Whether it is PTI supporters who beat up a donkey, or Imran Khan opponents who did the same to a dog.... this reveals a vile degeneration in our basic mindset of humanity. This kind of cruelty has to stop across the board,” the party tweeted Tuesday.