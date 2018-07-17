Tue July 17, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Haris Sohail set to return home early from Zimbabwe

Bulawayo:  Pakistan Cricket Board  has allowed Haris Sohail to return home from Zimbabwe tour.

Haris Sohail had made a request to Pakistan Team Management to return home from the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe to attend to his daughter's illness.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, Pakistan team management has not requested a replacement player for the remainder of the tour.

