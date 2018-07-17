Haris Sohail set to return home early from Zimbabwe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bulawayo: Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed Haris Sohail to return home from Zimbabwe tour.
Haris Sohail had made a request to Pakistan Team Management to return home from the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe to attend to his daughter's illness.
According to a statement issued by the PCB, Pakistan team management has not requested a replacement player for the remainder of the tour.
Bulawayo: Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed Haris Sohail to return home from Zimbabwe tour.
Haris Sohail had made a request to Pakistan Team Management to return home from the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe to attend to his daughter's illness.
According to a statement issued by the PCB, Pakistan team management has not requested a replacement player for the remainder of the tour.
Comments