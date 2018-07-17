Richard Dawkins slammed by Fatima Bhutto for calling Azaan 'aggressive'

British scientist and writer Richard Dawkins became a target of immense backlash on social media subsequent to his tweet belittling Azaan, with Fatima Bhutto calling him out as well.

The 77-year old had taken to Twitter to publicize his prejuidiced comparison of church bells to the Azaan –the call to prayer for Muslims.

“Listening to the lovely bells of Winchester, one of our great mediaeval cathedrals. So much nicer than the aggressive-sounding Allahu Akbar. Or is that just my cultural upbringing?” read his tweet.

The parochial interpretation had landed the biologist in hot waters with several calling him out for his intolerant views, including Pakistan’s highly lauded writer Fatima Bhutto.

The 36 year old slammed Dawkins with just a few words retorting: “No, it’s your bigotry.”

Numerous social media users from all over the world joined in to denounce his notion as well.



