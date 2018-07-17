Tue July 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

'The Darkest Minds' kicks off new trailer

'The Darkest Minds',  directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson, has a new trailer out with a clearer narrative.

A virus strikes the teenage population, killing ninety eight percent among them, it leaves behind a two per cent minority with superpowers. However, the government manages to cage them— except the one very invincible that escapes and teams up with a pack of insurgents to qualify for a life beyond the control of adults.

Screen-played by Chad Hodge from Alexandra Bracken’s bestseller, the movie clashes with the concept of pairing white Americans, starring Amandla Stenberg and Harris Dickinson, including Mandy Moore, Wallace Langham, Golden Brooks, Mark O'Brien, Patrick Gibson and Gwendoline Christie.

Fox pictures will set the thriller science fiction for release on August 3.

