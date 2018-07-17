Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' to be 'brutally honest'

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra had recently revealed that she plans on writing a book which she will name ‘Unfinished’.

The memoir, which is expected to release in 2019, will be “brutally honest”, said Priyanka.

She reportedly professed that she would describe her personality as fun rebellious, bold, and provocative. However, she added that at the same time, she wants whoever reads her book to quip, ‘Oh I can do this too’.

The Quantico starlet earlier took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, “The feeling of checking something off your “bucket list” gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment...and that’s where I am in this moment. I’ve always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I’ve always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I’m super proud of what I’ve done and where my life is right now. I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you’re still figuring things out...when you’re #unfinished. So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world. If I can...anyone can."