Bilawal Bhutto seeks timely polls despite terror threats

QUETTA: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for extending the National Action Plan (NAP) across Pakistan, saying it appeared to be a paper plan due to its weak implementation.

His comments came at a press conference in Quetta where he went to condole with the bereaved family of Siraj Raisani who along with 147 people was killed in a terrorist attack in Mastung last Friday.

“The election is being contested in an atmosphere of fear. But elections were also held in Iraq and Afghanistan under similar security concerns,” he opined. “I hope that elections are held as per schedule and the nation will defeat terrorists with the power of vote.”

Bhutto admitted that he had ideological differences with Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

To a question, he said that if PPP had to join a coalition government, it would see which party was ideologically closer to his manifesto.

“Imran Khan talks a lot about other parties but people don’t believe him anymore. Imran Khan comes up something new on a daily basis and I don’t want to comment on his U-turns.”

The PPP chief urged the need to carry out across-the-board accountability. “Accountability should be across the board and PPP has always been demanding the same,” he said.

He said that PPP was focused on addressing the basic issues of people. He appealed to public to vote for his PPP on July 25.