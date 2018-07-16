Mon July 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

REUTERS
July 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Death toll in Mastung carnage rises 149

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from a suicide attack on an election rally in Mastung Balochistan on Friday spiked to 149, officials said, putting it among the deadliest attacks in Pakistan’s history.

Among the dead was the party’s provincial candidate, Siraj Raisani in Friday’s attack at a rally for the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) outside the town of Mastung.

A video clip showed Raisani beginning his speech just before the attack, greeting crowds seated on the ground under a large tent before the blast hit and the image cut off.

Provincial government officials said they were not told about the rally and so had not provided security to Raisani, beyond the bodyguards in his security detail.

“The death toll of Mastung carnage is now 149,” senior police official Qaim Lashari told Reuters, adding that more than 180 people were wounded and the dead included nine children.

Many of the wounded remain in critical condition at hospitals in Mastung, the provincial capital of Quetta and in the southern city of Karachi. Officials expect the death toll to rise.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

At least three die in Multan hotel cylinder blast

At least three die in Multan hotel cylinder blast
Javed Hashmi denied permission to meet Nawaz Sharif at jail

Javed Hashmi denied permission to meet Nawaz Sharif at jail
Iranian CGS meets COAS Gen. Bajwa, discusses regional security

Iranian CGS meets COAS Gen. Bajwa, discusses regional security
Number of foreign tourists arrival in Pakistan regain upward trend

Number of foreign tourists arrival in Pakistan regain upward trend
Load More load more