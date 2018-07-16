Mon July 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Mahesh Bhatt opens about Ranbir-Alia's rumoured relationship

Mahesh Bhatt opens about Ranbir-Alia's rumoured relationship

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's sun-kissed selfie with girlfriends and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt seems to enjoy whenever she hangs out with her girlfriends and it looks like she has made boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tag along too.

The duo is currently in Bulgaria to shoot their first film together 'Brahmastra'. As they do so, they decided to go sightseeing in Devin, Bulgaria in a picture recently uploaded by Alia Bhatt.

She captioned it, “The girls… Oh and Ranbir.”

Smiling widely to the camera, the girl gang seems like they are having a good time, with heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor accompanying them. 

Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating each other. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukherjee’s 'Brahmastra' and have made several public appearances since then. Ranbir recently shared that her relationship with Alia  is 'really new right now'. 

