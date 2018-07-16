Take a look at Alia Bhatt's sun-kissed selfie with girlfriends and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt seems to enjoy whenever she hangs out with her girlfriends and it looks like she has made boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tag along too.



The duo is currently in Bulgaria to shoot their first film together 'Brahmastra'. As they do so, they decided to go sightseeing in Devin, Bulgaria in a picture recently uploaded by Alia Bhatt.

She captioned it, “The girls… Oh and Ranbir.”

Smiling widely to the camera, the girl gang seems like they are having a good time, with heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor accompanying them.

Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating each other. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukherjee’s 'Brahmastra' and have made several public appearances since then. Ranbir recently shared that her relationship with Alia is 'really new right now'.