Girl dies, eight injured after ride collapses in Karachi park

Karachi: An eight-year girl died and eight people were injured on Sunday evening when a swing ride crashed to the ground at a famous amusement park in Karachi, Geo reported.

The Askari Amusement Park located near Old Sabzi Mandi area was immediately closed after the accident.

Rescue teams and police reached the scene and ordered immediate evacuation of the park.

The victim was identified as eight-year-old Kashaf.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to eyewitnesses, many people were injured after a stampede broke out after the crash. Many were reportedly trapped under the fallen ride.

It was recently opened to people on Eid ul Fitr after addition of new swings and rides. It has a number of rides: Roller-Coaster, Wind-Fire Wheel, Pendulum, Free-Fall Tower, Flying Chair, Ferris Wheel, Ferris Wheel Car, Pirate Ship, Energy Storm, Caterpillar Train, Luxury Carousel, Self-Control Honeybee, Self Control Plane, Wheel Dance, Mini Roller coaster, Shark Island War, Jumping Machine, Motor Racing Car, Frog Jump and Happy Swing.