Daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin

As presidents of the United States and Russia gear up to meet in Helsinki for their first summit, the media is also drawing comparison between the two leaders besides discussing what could be the outcome of their meeting.

While a lot is known about Trump's life since his , very little is known about the former KGB agent.

Evanka Trump, daughter of US president Donald Trump, is an accomplished businesswoman and her father's senior advisor.

She converted to Judaism before marrying her Jarred Kushner. She was also a boardroom judge on her father's TV show The Apprintice.

But the enigmatic Russian strongman guards his privacy fiercely and his two daughter's.

His daughters, according to AFP, have almost never been photographed in public.

Here is all that is known about his daughters:-

Yekaterina Putina

Also known as Katerina Vladimir, the 32 year old is the younger daughter of the Russian president who was divorced in 20014.

According to reports, she studied at German school Moscow and is known as Acrobatic dancer and director.

She is married to Kirill Shamalov, 36, a son of a co-owner of a Russian Bank.

Mariya Putina

The 33 years old elder sister is said to have studied at Saint Peterburg State University.

She is reported to have dated Jorrit Faassen,who worked as an executive at a Russian state-run gas company.

According Sunday Express she also owned a flat in Holland which went on sale a couple of years ago.



