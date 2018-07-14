Salman Ahmed's take on Mastung massacre causes online outrage

With the suicide blast in Mastung that killed over 128 people on Friday and wounded at least 200, being termed the deadliest by several, musician Salman Ahmed has stepped forward with a statement that has landed him in hot waters.

With several people from all walks of life stepping forward and offering words of condolences, over the bloodshed that targeted Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) candidate Siraj Raisani, former Junoon bassist Salman Ahmed caused an online outrage.

Quoting a tweet citing the death toll in Balochistan, Salman shared lyrics of a widely popular song associating the lives lost with sacrificed lives in the hopes of freedom.

The artist went on to justify his earlier statement as well by sharing a clip from the film ‘Jinnah’ and aspiring to reach the level of martyrdom himself.



