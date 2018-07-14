Sat July 14, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

Wiz Khalifa jumps to next album Rolling Papers 2, here’s the title track

Wiz Khalifa celebrates new album Rolling Papers 2 by releasing music video of title track

Wiz Khalifa, American rapper and songwriter, has introduced a sequel album Rolling Papers 2 and in celebration of that, he has kicked off the music video to his title track starring Snoop Dogg.

With star appearances of Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and Curren$y in his massive 25-track album, Wiz also linked up with some budding stars in hip-hop including Swae Lee and Lil Skies.

Where with his earlier album Rolling Papers in 2011 he had scored fine recognition, Wiz has shared that the new one, released just Friday, is as important as his first album.

"This is as important as my first album," he said in an interview with Billboard last June. "That’s the mark I want to make and that’s how I’m coming into it. I had this great career to stand on and all this work I’ve done, but let’s strip all of that away and focus on what I’m about to do right now”.

This moment is so important. It’s as important as when I first came into the game," he adds.

