Fri July 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Anushka Sharma to get 'talking wax statue' at Madame Tussauds

SINGAPORE CITY: While it is no surprise for Bollywood stars to get their own wax statues at Madame Tussauds, Anushka Sharma is the first to get an interactive one.

The actress has added another feather in her cap as she will very soon unveil her statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

The statue will be able to “Talk” to guests at the wax museum. This is the first, new interactive feature that Madame Tussauds is introducing with her replica where she will be seen holding a phone and will “have her talk”.

Anushka will be heard giving warm greetings if any fan picks up her phone. 

