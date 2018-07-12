Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar arrested in London

LONDON: Junaid Sadfar, son of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, has been arrested by UK police in London, his family said.

Junaid and his friend Zakariya have been detained for assaulting a protester outside the Avenfield Apartments.

In his defence, Junaid said that protesters had spitted on him and tried to attack him outside their residence.

According to reports, Junaid Safdar was arrested and handcuffed by the police. He was shifted to Charing Cross Police Station for questioning.

The arrest comes shortly former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif left for Heathrow Airport to board a flight for Pakistan.

The father-daughter duo are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Friday at 6pm to face an imminent arrest.

In a Twitter statement, Maryam confirmed the arrest of her son.



