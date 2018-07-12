Thu July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018

Nobody with conscience will receive Nawaz Sharif: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that he would not let ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif become a hero.

“Nawaz Sharif has asked his workers to receive him at the airport. There will be no difference between donkeys and those who welcome Nawaz Sharif,” Khan told a gathering of supporters at Narowal.

"He has plundered Rs300 billion of the nation for which he will be arrested. Those who have some iota of conscience left will not go to the airport to receive a convict,” he said.

He said that those nations which do not differentiate between good and bad go into extinction.

“Anyone with a living conscience will not vote for the PML-N,” said Imran, adding that the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is a ‘conman’.

Imran said that the PTI has been struggling against corruption since 22 years.

He also advised his workers to show patience upon Nawaz’s return to the country.

Nawaz and Maryam are expected to leave London today evening and land in Lahore around 6:00pm on Friday (July 13).

