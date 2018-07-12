Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Share

Nawaz Sharif's return: Passengers advised to reach Lahore airport six hours prior to departure

An advisory has been issued for the passengers scheduled to travel through the Lahore'a Allama Iqbal International Airport in view of Nawaz Sharif's return to the country on Friday.

According to Geo News, the passengers have been asked to reach the airport  six hours prior to departure.

The ousted prime minister  and his daughter Maryam Nawaz plan to return on Friday, a week after they were convicted in Avenfield reference by an accountability court.

Sharif and Maryam Nawazn  were handed down 10 years and seven years imprisonment respectively.

The father and daughter are in London where  Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for cancer.  


