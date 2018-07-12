Nawaz Sharif's return: Passengers advised to reach Lahore airport six hours prior to departure

An advisory has been issued for the passengers scheduled to travel through the Lahore'a Allama Iqbal International Airport in view of Nawaz Sharif's return to the country on Friday.

According to Geo News, the passengers have been asked to reach the airport six hours prior to departure.

The ousted prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz plan to return on Friday, a week after they were convicted in Avenfield reference by an accountability court.

Sharif and Maryam Nawazn were handed down 10 years and seven years imprisonment respectively.

The father and daughter are in London where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for cancer.



