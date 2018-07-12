Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shares feelings about Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin engagement

Probably the entire world was concerned about what ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has to say about Justin Bieber’s engagement with Hailey Baldwin.

x
Advertisement

And to everyone’s surprise, Selena has finally spoken up.

Selena and Justin have been in an off-and-on relationship, before parting ways in March this year.

However, when news of Justin’s engagement broke over the weekend, Selena spent her time enjoying at a yacht with close friends.

According to a source close to Gomez: “Selena was surprised that the engagement was so sudden but the fact that Justin would be so hasty didn’t seem to bother her as she knows the type of person he is. At the end of the day, she doesn’t really care. Selena is totally over him. She had tried to make it work the last time but it didn’t work out.”

It added, “Mentally, she is done with him. She isn’t focused on dating as much as she’s just focusing on herself. She’s happy right now spending time with her girlfriends and going to church.”

Another source shared that Selena was shocked to learn about the engagement, nonetheless is putting her relationship with Justin “in the past”.

“Selena knows that Justin makes rash decisions but wishes them both the best,” the second informed. “Justin is no longer a topic of conversation in her life.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire
Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today

Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today
'Twenty One Pilots' announces two new tracks, and a world tour

'Twenty One Pilots' announces two new tracks, and a world tour

Load More load more