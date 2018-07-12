Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shares feelings about Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin engagement

Probably the entire world was concerned about what ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has to say about Justin Bieber’s engagement with Hailey Baldwin.



And to everyone’s surprise, Selena has finally spoken up.

Selena and Justin have been in an off-and-on relationship, before parting ways in March this year.

However, when news of Justin’s engagement broke over the weekend, Selena spent her time enjoying at a yacht with close friends.

According to a source close to Gomez: “Selena was surprised that the engagement was so sudden but the fact that Justin would be so hasty didn’t seem to bother her as she knows the type of person he is. At the end of the day, she doesn’t really care. Selena is totally over him. She had tried to make it work the last time but it didn’t work out.”

It added, “Mentally, she is done with him. She isn’t focused on dating as much as she’s just focusing on herself. She’s happy right now spending time with her girlfriends and going to church.”

Another source shared that Selena was shocked to learn about the engagement, nonetheless is putting her relationship with Justin “in the past”.

“Selena knows that Justin makes rash decisions but wishes them both the best,” the second informed. “Justin is no longer a topic of conversation in her life.”